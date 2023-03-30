MDTA: Pickup truck allegedly shot at in midday on exit ramp off I-95 in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A car was shot at during daylight Wednesday on a exit ramp off I-95 in Baltimore City, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.
Officers said a silver Honda Civic allegedly fired a shot at a tan pickup truck around 3:30 p.m. on the Caton Avenue (Exit 50) ramp off I-95 Southbound.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-409-2523.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.