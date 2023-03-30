MDTA: Pickup truck allegedly shot at in midday on exit ramp off I-95 in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A car was shot at during daylight Wednesday on a exit ramp off I-95 in Baltimore City, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Officers said a silver Honda Civic allegedly fired a shot at a tan pickup truck around 3:30 p.m. on the Caton Avenue (Exit 50) ramp off I-95 Southbound.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-409-2523.