MDTA: Pickup truck allegedly shot at in midday on exit ramp off I-95 in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A car was shot at during daylight Wednesday on a exit ramp off I-95 in Baltimore City, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Officers said a silver Honda Civic allegedly fired a shot at a tan pickup truck around 3:30 p.m. on the Caton Avenue (Exit 50) ramp off I-95 Southbound.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-409-2523.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 4:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

