Proposals for construction and inspection oversight for new Key Bridge now being accepted

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transportation Authority is inviting firms providing construction management and inspection services to submit proposals for the Francis Scott Key rebuild project.

The top three firms awarded contracts will be awarded contracts valued at $20 million each.

Firms selected will be responsible for overseeing construction activities, and ensuring compliance with safety regulations and other standards.

Last month, the Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a $73 million contract for the design and build of the Francis Scott Key Bridge replacement.

Proposals are due October 15.

A virtual pre-proposal conference will be held September 16 to allow potential teams to ask questions and gain further details about the project.

More information is available at KeyBridgeRebuild.com