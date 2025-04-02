Warmer Thursday with late day storms possible

Cool weather continued to sweep across the area Wednesday afternoon, with high temperatures only reaching the mid- to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Warmer conditions will return Thursday. Morning lows will start near 50 degrees, and highs are expected to reach close to 80 by the afternoon.

We'll be closely monitoring the potential for thunderstorms later in the day, some of which could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our region under a slight risk for severe weather, extending as far east as the I-95 corridor for Thursday evening and Thursday night.

Scattered thunderstorms may develop to our west and push into the region by Thursday evening. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. While widespread severe weather is not expected at this time, we will continue to monitor the situation. A WJZ First Alert Weather Day may be necessary, depending on how forecast models evolve overnight into Thursday morning.

As we move into Friday and the weekend, temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride due to a frontal boundary shifting back and forth across the region.

On Friday, expect highs near 70 degrees with scattered showers possible as the front stalls overhead. Cooler weather is likely on Saturday as the front pushes south, with high temperatures only in the 60s.

By Saturday night, the front is expected to lift north again, bringing much warmer air for Sunday. Highs Sunday afternoon should return to around 80 degrees, with a breezy southwest wind helping to boost temperatures.

Scattered thunderstorms are again possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be strong, and we'll be watching that potential closely.

Looking ahead to next week, a much cooler and more prolonged weather pattern appears to be setting up. Rain should move out by early Monday morning, but high temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely remain in the 50s, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s, with Wednesday morning expected to be the coldest—many locations could fall into the low 30s.

Temperatures should begin to rebound late next week, with highs returning to the low 60s by Thursday.