Dept. of Transportation urges drivers to slow down as the school year begins

BALTIMORE -- With students walking to school or waiting for the bus, the Maryland Department of Transportation is calling on drivers to be more cautious on the state's roadways.

Drivers should always stop for pedestrians, obey traffic signs, observe the speed limit, look before backing out of the driveway and stop when a school bus displays flashing red lights, especially in school zones, the agency said.

"The start of the new school year is right around the corner, and our roads will look a lot different in the mornings and afternoons," said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. "With more vehicles, school buses and children on our roads and sidewalks, we all need to do our part to make sure students get to and from school safely. That means following the rules of the road, staying alert and avoiding distractions."

Parents are asked to discuss pedestrian safety with their children. The safety tips are using sidewalks/crosswalks, utilizing the pedestrian signal button, always looking before crossing the street, watching for cars in the driveway and standing away from traffic when waiting for the school bus.