MDH warns Marylander's to beware of fentanyl in unprescribed pills

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health warned of Marylanders of the risks of deadly fentanyl in unsubscribed pills in a statement Thursday morning,

MDH said that Patients often turn to other sources for pills or drugs in an effort to avoid withdrawal. These pills can often contain fentanyl, or other lethal substances.

"Getting medications from anywhere other than your pharmacist can be dangerous. People make and sell pills that look the same as the ones you get from the pharmacy, and even experts have a hard time telling the difference," MDH said.

Crisis Instructions & Resources:

In the event of an overdose, call 911 immediately

Search for substance use treatment facilities through Findtreatment.gov



Naloxone: Public Overdose Response Programs in Maryland supply naloxone and may be found using this list. Local pharmacies also supply Naloxone.



See the MDH Patient Information Guide for additional resources and information