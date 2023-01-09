Maryland Weather: Cool temperatures and showers expected Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Storm showers will creep closer to the Baltimore area this evening, bringing a steady light rain moving into areas of Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore within the next few hours.

These areas will have the best chance for rain this evening into tonight.

Farther north, rain chances will be more scattered.

RADAR UPDATE: Keeping an eye on an area of rain across VA that will move into southern MD and the Lower Eastern Shore over the next few hours. The best rain chances will be south of Baltimore this evening/tonight with temps holding in the upper 30s. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/MkzLp61pnp — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 8, 2023

The temperature lows tonight will fall into the mid and upper 30s.

Rain will move out early Monday with mainly dry weather in the forecast through mid-week.

There will be periods of sunshine, but clouds will likely remain persistent through the week.

Temperature highs will top out in the 40s on Monday and near 50 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next disturbance approaches the area Wednesday with a chance of showers, mainly across Western Maryland during the evening hours.

The next storm system approaches the area late this week bringing rain back to the forecast by late Thursday into Friday.

The temperatures will remain mild to close out the week with the low 50s serving for highs into Friday.

Rain chances will end by Friday night, and the area will dry out again this weekend with temperatures in the 40s for highs.

It will be cold enough in Western Maryland for a continuing chance for snow showers through Saturday night.