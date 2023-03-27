Watch CBS News
McDaniel College awards full-tuition scholarships to deserving Baltimore students

By Denise Koch

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — McDaniel College has partnered with the College Bound program to offer full-tuition scholarships to high-achieving students from Baltimore City. The program, which operates in 20 schools across the city, has provided over 60 scholarships in the past 15 years, totaling over $180,000 in value for each student.

Marquise O'Neal, a high school programmer for the College Bound program, praised McDaniel College's commitment to supporting Baltimore students: "McDaniel College really gets it that there's a lot of talent here in Baltimore City." College Bound counselors nominate deserving students for the scholarship, who then go through in-person interviews with McDaniel College, allowing their personalities to shine.

Julia Jackson, President of McDaniel College, emphasized the impact of the scholarship: "This is an incredibly impactful scholarship... This scholarship gives us the opportunity to make it affordable." Rachel Pfeifer, Executive Director of Academics at Baltimore City Schools, highlighted the life-changing nature of the program for the students involved.

Jacqueline Roldan, a recipient of the full-tuition scholarship, expressed her gratitude and excitement for the opportunity: "I was surprised by all the cameras... it was definitely a good surprise... considering there are some not able to go to college... money and just having the opportunity to do what I want to do." Roldan plans to major in Business Administration.

Another scholarship recipient, a first-generation college student, shared her joy after being awarded the scholarship: "I worked really hard to get there... acknowledged... I thank Western so, thank you." She plans to major in Social Sciences with a focus on Social Work.

The scholarship program has had a lasting impact on Baltimore students, providing them with the opportunity to pursue higher education and achieve their dreams.

