Sheila Dixon "waiting for the final outcome" of ballots in Baltimore mayoral race

BALTIMORE -- Votes are still being tallied by election workers in Baltimore City in several tight local races on primary day.

That includes the race for mayor between incumbent Brandon Scott and former mayor Sheila Dixon.

About 20,000 mail-in ballots were to be counted Thursday, according to the Board of Elections.

While Mayor Scott declared victory in the Democratic primary on Tuesday night, Dixon said she's waiting to make a statement until every vote is counted.

Ballot counting continues at a warehouse in West Baltimore.

Election workers are sorting, scanning and processing thousands of ballots from city residents, which could impact the race for Baltimore's highest office.

"Everything has gone well today," said Armstead Jones, the Director for the Baltimore City Board of Elections. "The scanners are working. We have at least about 40 people opening ballots, separating them from the envelope."

Dixon is trailing Scott by about 6,000 votes.

Sheila Dixon 'not throwing in the towel'

On Tuesday night, she said she is not conceding the race.

"It's not over. I'm not throwing in the towel," Dixon said. "It ain't over until it's over."

Dixon's campaign said in a statement on Wednesday they are waiting to make any statements until every vote is counted.

Campaign Statement from Sheila Dixon: I want to express my gratitude to my supporters. I'm proud of the diverse coalition we built and all we have accomplished together over the course of this campaign. I also want to thank each one of the Baltimoreans who cast their ballot in this election, regardless of who they voted for. Your participation in our democratic process is crucial to charting the direction of our city. In respect to all who voted, I'll be waiting for the final outcome of the mail-in ballots before I make any further statements on the outcome of the mayoral primary. I appreciate your patience as we monitor the tally of the outstanding votes still being counted.

Meanwhile, Scott declared victory and is focused on his second term.

"I want to extend my thanks to former mayor Dixon for her passion for the city, for years of service and for a commitment to our residents, and for a very, very hard-fought race, but now it's time to turn the page," Scott said.

Low numbers at the polls

Voter turnout in this primary was low according to the Board of Elections.

Election officials said that about 21% of registered voters went to the polls to make their voices heard.

"Folks suffered and died behind the right to vote and we need to exercise that right," Jones said.

The Baltimore City Board of Elections said it will continue counting the remaining mail-in ballots as well as provisional ballots on Friday.