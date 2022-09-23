Mayor Scott proclaims Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore

Baltimore has a couple prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

On Friday, Mayor Brandon Scott paid tribute to those universities, as well as the other HBCU's across the country.

Scott proclaimed Friday, Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore. The National HBCU Week is from September 20 to 23, which was started by the Biden Administration.

"This is a week to place a spotlight on the advancement of educational equity, excellence and economic opportunity associated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Mayor Scott said. "I'm so excited to have HBCU Day here in Baltimore."

Mayor Scott made the proclamation Friday with Kevin Banks, Vice President for Student Affairs at Morgan State University; Pamela Wilks, Provost at Coppin State University; and Harry Christian, III, Development Director for Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia, United Negro College Fund (UNCF), as well as current and former HBCU students on hand.

Mayor Scott is asking everyone associated with HBCUs to represent their school with pride.

Baltimore has HBCU representation from Morgan State and Coppin State.

"For generations, HBCUs have been the foundation on which, what we know as Black excellence, has been built," Scott said. "They have produced countless physicians, attorneys, elected leaders, educators, and so many others who have served as examples for so many of us to follow."

Mayor Scott added that so many positive additions are being made at the HBCUs in Baltimore.

"We in Baltimore are the proud home of two HBCUs - Coppin State University in West Baltimore and Morgan State University in Northeast Baltimore," Scott said. "And if you're like me, you continue to be impressed not only with the historical imprint that these schools have made since their founding, but with their tremendous drives. You can walk around the campuses and see the beautiful new buildings and you can see the impact being made by the students who go on to solid careers here and beyond and throughout the world."

Mayor Scott read a proclamation aloud while recognizing both Morgan State and Coppin State.

Coppin State was founded in 1900, while Morgan State was founded in 1867.

"Whereas today, we recognize Historically Black Colleges and Universities to honor their pivotal role that HBCUs have played and continue to play in enhancing the overall socio-economic status of African-American communities as well as the fabric of our nation," Scott said.