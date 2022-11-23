Mayor Brandon Scott addresses violence as Baltimore surpasses 300 murders for eighth year in a row

BALTIMORE – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says his administration has been a central focus to strengthen the city's public safety.

But, the murder rate continues to soar in Baltimore City.

For the eighth year in a row, Baltimore's Police Department has investigated 300 homicides.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police are investigating 302 murders in Baltimore this year, with 38 more days left in 2022.

In 2021, at this time in the year, there were 304 homicides.

"The reality is that any homicide is one too many and I will continue to stress that this problem is so much more than what I or the Baltimore Police Department can do," Mayor Scott said in a statement.

Mayor Scott addressed the violence concerns in Baltimore.

He expressed frustration that people don't feel safe in Baltimore walking to school or just sitting outside.

"I have long said that my main priority as Mayor is to strengthen public safety and create a Baltimore where people can walk to or from school or sit with family or friends on their front porch or in a parked car without fear of being caught in the crossfire of a hail of bullets," Mayor Scott said. "The flow of illegal guns into our city from beyond our borders continues to serve as a catalyst for violence in our streets."

Scott said the state and country need stricter gun laws and a justice system to hold criminals accountable.

He also said more community members need to step up and become mentors for younger people and address conflict resolution with them.

"We need stricter gun laws that keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of individuals who are reckless and irresponsible," Mayor Scott said. "We need a justice system that will hold those who commit these acts accountable and see that they serve time for what they've done. We need community members to work together to support young people and help them see there are other ways to resolve conflict other than violence."

A 24-year-old man who was shot in April, but died of his injuries earlier this week, was marked as Baltimore's 300th homicide. Last Saturday, a father-to-be was Baltimore's 299th homicide victim.

Early Wednesday, a man was killed at the intersection of North Milton Avenue and McElderry Street.

"For each and every victim of violence there are loved ones whose lives are forever changed," Mayor Scott said. "My heart aches for them all and I will continue to work with local, state and federal leaders to see that Baltimore and its people know that we are doing everything possible to create the safe and welcoming communities that we all deserve."