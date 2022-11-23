Watch CBS News
Man killed in Southeast Baltimore double shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting overnight in Southeast Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of North Milton Avenue and McElderry Street for a reported shooting. Police said they found a man shot in the hip lying on the ground on the 2500 block of McElderry Street. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 

A second man was found shot in the chest in a home in the 500 block of Rose Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

November 23, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

