Death of man shot in April marks Baltimore City's 300th homicide in 2022

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man shot in Northeast Baltimore in April died of complications from his injuries Monday, Baltimore police said. 

The 24-year-old's death was ruled a homicide, marking the city's 300th homicide in 2022. Baltimore City has now reached 300 homicides a year for eight years in a row. 

The victim was shot multiple times on April 12 on the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue, police said. 

Two deadly shootings last weekend presumably pushed the city past the grim milestone, but police announced Monday the homicide count was adjusted from 301 to 299 after two killings were reevaluated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore Staff

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 9:13 AM

