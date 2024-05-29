Massive water main break impacting traffic along busy Owings Mills road

BALTIMORE -- A massive water main break caused traffic disruptions Wednesday along a busy Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills, and it could still be problematic for drivers on Thursday.

The break forced road closures in both directions between Summerwoods Way and Dolfield Boulevard, which forced drivers to find another route.

Crews are working to repair the road that was buckled and broken.

Jaqueline Matthews told WJZ she was already running late to pick her her children from school before she was stopped by the water main break.

"I am frustrated," Matthews said. "I am an hour late for picking up my children at Owings Mills Elementary school but not to mention that I have to detour so I don't know how much later I'm going to be."

Department of Public Works crews said a 16-inch water main break caused the road to be compromised.

Drivers watched in shock as crews quickly worked to shut off the water and examine the line.

"Mentally, I'm prepared," driver Frank Waterhouse said. "Some things in life you have control over and some things you don't. So I've learned to go with the flow."

It's unclear if any water service was impacted although some residents said they never lost water.

Crews say they will remain at the water main break until the repairs are made and the road is fixed, but they do not know how long that will take.