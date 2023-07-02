Deadly mass shooting in South Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood; 2 dead, dozens shot

BALTIMORE (WJZ)-- Baltimore Police are investigating a mass shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning that left at least 2 people dead. Police say that, preliminarily, there are a total of 30 shooting victims.

It happened in the 800 block of Gretna Court.

Police say they got reports of gunshots around 12:30 a.m.

An 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

When police got there, they say nine people were taken to local hospitals, and 20 victims walked into area hospitals across the region.

We are near Audrey and Brooklyn Avenue where police are investigating a mass shooting. Police tells us there are 30 victims. 2 people are dead. We will tell you more of the details of what happened here live at 7am on @wjz pic.twitter.com/s1chMxkfUC — Alexus Davila (@AlexusVDavila) July 2, 2023

Police say three of the victims are in critical condition. The other victims range in age and condition.

No suspects have been arrested, but investigators are reviewing video surveillance to try and identify suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

WJZ will continue to follow this story and bring you updates.