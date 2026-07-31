Maryland's first weekend of August turns humid, storms possible

Despite increasing humidity levels Sunday along with a few isolated afternoon and evening storms, this first weekend of August in Maryland should feature enjoyable outdoor weather for most of us.

Warmer weekend, storm chance returns Sunday

Friday's weather forecast looks fantastic. Expect a mix of sunshine with a few clouds along with comfortable humidity levels. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s. The weather looks dry all day and into the night.

Saturday should feature more good weather for any outdoor activities. Expect a typical heat for early August with highs near 90°. Humidity levels will remain moderate, so the heat will not be overwhelming. Any shower or thunderstorm activity Saturday should stay west of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Tropical humidity surges back into the area Saturday night into Sunday. The air will have a heavy, muggy feeling compared to Friday and Saturday. Expect clouds with limited breaks of sunshine. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, but right now activity looks rather sparse in coverage. This means most of your weekend is a go for outdoor activities. Any storms that do pop up will have drenching downpours, but likely wouldn't last any longer than 45 minutes and their coverage should be low.

Thunderstorms possible in Baltimore next week

Monday will feature a much busier day of weather. Tropical humidity and warmth combine with a weather disturbance arriving from the west. This will trigger numerous clusters of showers and heavy thunderstorms. These showers and storms will feature locally torrential downpours and intense lightning. Storms on Monday could occur both in the morning and during the afternoon and evening. It looks like the rainiest day of the upcoming workweek.

More scattered showers and heavy, gusty thunderstorms are possible Tuesday through Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The days with the best chance to get wet are Wednesday and Thursday, but Tuesday doesn't look completely dry either, but fewer hours of the day should be wet.

After the storms slowly taper off late next week, another round of heat and humidity could greet us with our first heat wave of August in Maryland by next weekend.