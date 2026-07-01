Maryland's $48 million purchase of Laurel Park approved by state's Board of Public Works

Maryland's Board of Public Works approved the state's $48.5 million purchase of Laurel Park Race Track.

The acquisition was part of the $383 million state spending that was approved by the board on Wednesday.

State leaders say the investment in the horse track will be vital for the future of horse racing in Maryland, which also owns historic Pimlico Race Course.

The state's acquisition of Laurel Park was delayed in May after a legislative committee requested a cost-benefit analysis and a 45-day review period. Laurel had previously been slated for demolition.

Maryland's Stadium Authority approved the plan to buy Laurel Park and redevelop it into a "best-in-class horse training facility," the governor's office said in April.

"These investments reflect our commitment to building a stronger Maryland by supporting the infrastructure, institutions, and community resources that residents rely on every day," Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman said. "By investing in projects that strengthen our economy, we are making sure Maryland remains a great place to live, work, and do business."

Horse racing's future in Maryland

Laurel Park Race Track hosted the 151st Preakness Stakes in May, as Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore undergoes renovations.

The state purchased Pimlico in 2024 in a transfer of ownership to renovate and turn the race course into the permanent home of Maryland's thoroughbred racing.

Pimlico will open back up for the Preakness Stakes in 2027. The goal is to make Pimlico a year-round facility and host more than 100 racing days each year.

The redevelopment includes renovating the track surface and grandstand, adding additional stalls and a new training track, as well as redeveloping the surrounding Park Heights neighborhood.