Marylanders would re-elect President Biden over Trump or DeSantis, poll finds

BALTIMORE -- A new poll provides a snapshot of how Marylanders are feeling about potential presidential candidates ahead of the 2024 General Election.

Part two of the latest Gonzales Poll, released Wednesday, surveys 841 Marylanders about their preferences in a hypothetical general election matchup.

It was conducted in a one-week period, ending last week, before former president Donald Trump was charged in a 37-count federal indictment in Florida.

Maryland voters were asked: If the 2024 general election for president were held today would you vote for Democratic incumbent Joe Biden or Republican candidate Trump?

It found 52% of Marylanders would vote for Mr. Biden, 35% would vote for Trump, and 13% were undecided.

When Mr. Biden ran against then-incumbent Trump in 2020, he easily carried Maryland with 65.4% of the vote to Trump's 32.2%.

More from the Gonzales Poll:

The poll featured another hypothetical general election matchup of Biden running against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with similar results.

Pollsters found 51% said they would vote for Mr. Biden, and 37% said they would vote for DeSantis, with the rest undecided.

In both matchups -- Democrat and Republican voters surveyed heavily supported the candidate of their party.

However among independent voters, it was almost evenly split between Mr. Biden and DeSantis, but DeSantis did have a slight edge.

Pollsters also took a look at another hypothetical scenario in a Democratic primary -- how Gov. Wes Moore would match up to incumbent President Biden, as well as a Republican matchup between Trump and DeSantis.

Pollsters said 49% of Democrats chose Biden compared to 41% who favored Moore, who has been in office for about six months now. Another 10% did not answer.

Further broken down by race, among white Democrats, Biden held a 28-point lead over Moore. Among Black Democrats, Moore held a 12-point advantage over the incumbent president.

The question was hypothetical -- Gov. Moore has not declared or hinted at a run for the White House.

In a Republican match-up between Trump and DeSantis, the former president Trump leads 42% to DeSantis' 37%, with 21% giving no answer.

Broken down by gender, Trump is up 21 points among Republican women, and DeSantis leads by 9 points among Republican men.

