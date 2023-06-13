Gov. Wes Moore holds 55% approval nearly 6 months in, poll finds

BALTIMORE -- A new poll reveals how Marylanders feel about Gov. Wes Moore's job performance after his first six months in office.

The Gonzalez Poll released Tuesday is the first test of the governor's approval rating. Moore was inaugurated as the state's first Black governor in January.

The telephone poll was taken by 840 registered Maryland voters last week. Pollsters said Gov. Moore has a 55% approval rating, with a margin of error of 3.5%.

Broken down along party lines, it's no surprise Moore received overwhelming support among Democrats compared to high disapproval ratings from Republicans.

Pollsters said 54% of Marylanders think the state is headed in the right direction. While 38% say the state's moving in the wrong direction.

And it wasn't just local leaders that were subjects of this poll.

Gonzales researchers also wanted to know respondents' thoughts on President Joe Biden and how he's doing as president.

There are some worrisome trends for President Biden as the first-term president ramps up a re-election bid.

Just 52% of those surveyed approved of Biden's job performance, and while his approval numbers are within the margin of error when compared to Moore, his rating in Maryland is down 6 points from the same poll in January.

Respondents to the survey were also asked about how they feel about the direction of the country and some key issues moving forward.

A mere 29% of Marylanders say things in the country today are moving in the right direction, while two-thirds think things are off the rails.

The poll also took a look at how Marylanders are feeling about topics ranging from stricter gun laws to a ban on gas-powered vehicles.

Part two of the Gonzales Poll will be released Wednesday.

Read the poll results here: Gonzales Maryland Poll May June 2023