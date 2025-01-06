Marylanders shovel and play through first major snowstorm in years

Marylanders clearing snow after first major snowstorm of the year

BALTIMORE -- Marylanders shoveled and salted their driveways and sidewalks on Monday in between rounds of snow as winter weather blanketed the state.

This is one of the first major snowfalls the area has seen in quite some time. The National Weather Services says Maryland has received between three and 12 inches through Monday night.

Neighbors said they were looking forward to the snow day, a change of pace from the typical Monday.

"We haven't had snow in a long time, and it's just been we've been wanting it," said Towson resident Ronda Wolfe. "I've been working from home all day, so that's been nice. Tomorrow [Tuesday] more of the same, I think, just getting ready for what's next to come."

"Remain vigilant"

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Gov. Wes Moore updated the state on its progress in the storm and how conditions were on the roads. He says the state remains ready to respond in any emergency but encourages drivers to stay off the roads.

"This is still an active state of emergency. We are asking the people of the state to remain vigilant," Moore said.

The Maryland State Police says it has responded to hundreds of calls for help all day.

Col. Roland Butler Jr. says most vehicle crashes happen with neighbors who are driving recklessly.

"When you talk about the problems we're experiencing, a lot of its drivers that are overestimating your driving abilities, just getting off the road, things like that. Fortunately, we have additional law enforcement personnel out there," Butler said.

Digging out of snow

In Towson, neighbors in the Rodger's Forge neighborhood were digging out in the evening and doing everything they can to avoid a refreeze overnight.

"It's been some puffy snow, but it's been kind of cold. I think it's going to get very icy a little later. So I worked down near BWI, and the roads were not the greatest," Chris Miller said.

Others were waiting to see if school would be in session on Tuesday. Most districts closed for another day.

"It takes a little bit of planning. Luckily, we have an all-wheel drive vehicle, but my other vehicle is not. So just trying to plan strategically, who's taking the car into work and who can work virtually," Chris Small said.

When the work was done and dusted, most took some time to enjoy the snow either at the sledding hill. Rylan Richardson was heading there with his friend.

"We're going down to the Loyola Blakefield hill and it's really big and we did last year and it was really fun. So I'm hoping to have a lot of fun this time," Richardson said.

Others spent this time with family and four-legged friends, enjoying the weather and having some fun, like Miller and his golden retriever Sutton.

"It's a treat without a doubt. She loves the leaves in the fall, and she loves grabbing the snow. I swear I think she's a reindeer," Miller added.

Road conditions will likely be slushy and icy in spots Tuesday morning. Before the storm, Baltimore County leaders said it can take a full 24 hours to plow every road in the county, depending on how much falls.