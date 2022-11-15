Watch CBS News
Marylanders prefer macaroni and cheese as Thanksgiving side dish, according to BetMaryland.com

BetMaryland.com found what Marylanders prefer with their turkey.

BetMaryland.com found the most popular side dish in our state is macaroni and cheese, with 30 percent of the vote.

That was followed by stuffing, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole.

For more information, visit BetMaryland.com.

