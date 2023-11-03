Maryland Zoo to kick off 'Holly-Days Weekends' event series

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Zoo is set to begin its Holly-Days Weekends November 24, a brand-new way to experience the Zoo and celebrate the holidays this season.

Visitors can create new memories and soak in the holiday spirit at the Zoo.

Each Holly-Day weekend will have a different theme:

Festive Kick Off | Nov. 24 – Nov. 26 : Attendees can watch the Santa and Friends Parade, enjoy train rides with Santa, and have the opportunity to drop a letter to Santa in the North Pole mailbox among other activities. The festivities are set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

The Grinch of Zooville | Dec. 2 - Dec 3: This event includes train rides and photo sessions with the Grinch of Zooville, storytime featuring "The Grinch That Stole Christmas," performances by Christmas carolers, an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt, and more activities for families to enjoy.

Hanukkah Happenings | Dec. 9 - Dec. 10 : Hanukkah Happenings will feature story times with zoo mascots and readings from the books "Zebra from Zion" and "The Mensch on a Bench," providing a cultural celebration of Hanukkah.

Frozen Wild on December 16 and 17 : Elsa and Anna from Disney's "Frozen" will help kids learn about animals who live in frozen environments

You can learn more or purchase tickets on the Maryland Zoo website.