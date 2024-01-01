Maryland woman's family asks public for tips, video of hit-and-run driver who killed her

Maryland woman's family asks public for tips, video of hit-and-run driver who killed her

BALTIMORE -- The family and friends of a Maryland woman who was fatally struck by two vehicles while crossing a busy road in Elkridge gathered together to remember her on Monday.

They stood in the rain and lit candles near the spot where 48-year-old Tanya Lilly died.

Lilly's family is devastated by the way she spent her last day of life—left behind by a hit-and-run driver on her birthday.

Howard County Police said was struck by two vehicles while crossing the road on Dec. 29.

Police said a 1992 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Route 1 near Doctor Patel Drive in Elkridge when it hit Lilly as she was crossing the road.

A second vehicle, described as a dark-colored passenger vehicle, also struck Lilly.

She was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, police said.

Although the driver of the Ford Explorer remained at the scene, the driver of the dark-colored passenger vehicle, who is said to have been a male, briefly stopped before fleeing, according to authorities.

Patty said Lilly had an impact on everyone she met, and that she will be sorely missed. She said she hopes that someone will be able to help investigators track down the person who fled the crash site.

The street that Lilly had been trying to cross is frequently used by drivers, and perhaps one of them saw the person who fled the crash site, Patty noted.

"Route 1 is a pretty busy street," she said. "It's a weekday, so they're hoping someone driving by possibly saw the car, could give a tag number, any description, anything that would help to bring them closure."

Lilly's cousin, Bethany Shiflett, said the daughter she left behind deserves "a little bit of peace of mind," and tracking down the second driver could provide that to her.

Investigators have already asked area businesses to check their security cameras for footage that could help them track down the person who fled the crash site. Now, Lilly's friends and family are asking that they do that, too.

"I hope they find the person who hit her," she said. "Somebody has to know something—if a camera caught something or if anybody seen anything at that time. Hopefully, someone comes forward."

Lilly's loved ones described her as someone who was "very loved." Her cousin, Brandy Coffman, said she was "there for everybody."

"The only downfall about Tanya was that she was a Steelers fan," Coffman, said. "That's it. She was a Steelers fan."