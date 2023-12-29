Watch CBS News
Pedestrian dies after being struck by two vehicles in Howard County

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE --A woman was pronounced dead Thursday morning after she was struck by two vehicles while crossing the road, Howard County Police said.

Police said a 1992 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Route 1 near Doctor Patel Drive in Elkridge, when it struck a woman crossing the road.

A second vehicle, described as a dark-colored passenger vehicle also struck the pedestrian.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Ford Explorer remained at the scene. 

The driver of the dark-colored passenger vehicle, who is said to have been a black male, stopped briefly but fled before police arrived at the scene.  

The incident is still under investigation.   

Investigators are asking area businesses to check their security cameras. 

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.  

