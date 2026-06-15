Maryland woman stuck in Panama after suffering stroke

A Carroll County woman's family is working to bring her back to Maryland from Panama after a medical emergency landed her in the hospital.

Kalin Rytina was on her way back home when she suffered a stroke, according to her family.

Rytina has been in the hospital for more than a week, and the medical costs are only piling up. The family's community has since rallied to help her out.

A vacation turned nightmare

Madi Rytina said her sister, Kalin Rytina, always wants to go on an adventure.

Kalin Rytina's latest adventure was a trip to Guatemala with her boyfriend.

Kalin Rytina's father, Mike Rytina, said she began to feel nauseous and disoriented toward the end of the trip.

But the symptoms weren't enough to keep them from starting the return trip home to Maryland last Sunday. However, when they got to Panama, things worsened to the point that Kalin Rytina had to be taken to the hospital.

"They told her she had two blood clots in her arteries, in the back of her neck, going to the brain. That ended up causing a stroke," Mike Rytina said.

Madi Rytina and Mike Rytina flew to Panama while Kalin Rytina was in the ICU, where she stayed for 5 days before being moved to a private room.

Mike Rytina has reached out to the U.S. embassy in Panama for help.

"It's kind of hard going back and forth via email, phone calls, trying to get appointments. It's not very expeditious, so it takes time. We're still waiting," he said. "I reached out last Wednesday, and this morning again, I'm just waiting to hear back from them."

Mike Rytina said the doctors are recommending his daughter be taken to a hospital in either Houston, Texas, or Miami, Florida, because they are concerned the flight to Baltimore is too much for her right now.

A helping hand from the community

Madi Rytina said the situation is a role reversal for her sister.

"My mom is disabled...she's legally blind and chronically ill. So [Kalin] cares for her at home," she said. "She's a caregiver, so it's kind of hard because now we gotta be the caretaker for her."

Kalin Rytina's family said the hospital hasn't accepted her health insurance, so all of the medical costs are out-of-pocket.

So far, they say more than $45,000 in medical costs alone have mounted.

To help, many have given money to help the family offset the medical expenses, as well as others as a result of the situation.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $24,000 as of 5:30 p.m. Monday. Many of the family's neighbors in Eldersburg have also reached out to them.

The support has made the situation more emotional for the family.

"It's just crazy. I'm so grateful for everyone and praying we can get her home soon," Madi Rytina said.