Maryland woman accused of inappropriate behavior on American Airlines flight

A Maryland woman is facing scrutiny after she allegedly removed her pants and began touching herself inappropriately during an American Airlines flight from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Miami on Sept. 11.

Law enforcement intercepted the woman after the plane landed in Miami.

The incident is one of more than 1,100 unruly passenger incidents reported by the Federal Aviation Administration so far this year.

"The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority," American Airlines said in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank our crew members for their professionalism."

Travelers at BWI on Monday said the alleged behavior was disturbing.

"Bizarre! Who does that?" said Kathryn Case, who was traveling from Kansas City. "I mean there's children, families and everything on there. I don't know why that would be okay in any public space."

Unruly passenger duct-taped to seat on flight

The incident came just over a week after another American Airlines flight was diverted to BWI because of an allegedly violent passenger.

On Sept. 3, a man aboard an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Newark was duct-taped to his seat and restrained with zip ties after allegedly screaming racial slurs and becoming physically abusive.

The flight was diverted to BWI, where the passenger was arrested.

"I think it's a sad state of affairs of our society today that people feel like they can act that way," said traveler Susan Glover of Washington, D.C.

Unruly passenger incidents on flights

The FAA says unruly passenger incidents have dropped more than 80% from their record high in 2021. But recent incidents show the problem has not disappeared.

The agency also says alcohol can contribute to unsafe and unruly behavior aboard aircraft.

"I have seen several people get overserved when they are on airplanes, so I think that is a contributing factor for sure," Case said.

For the travelers WJZ spoke with at BWI, the message to fellow passengers was simple: Be considerate of the people sharing the plane with you.

"Stay in your own space, be kind to other people," Glover said. "If you can help somebody, like lift their bag or pick up something on the floor — just kindness. Say hello and say goodbye and mind your own business."

The FAA maintains a zero-tolerance policy for unruly passenger behavior. Passengers who threaten, assault or interfere with crew members can face significant civil penalties and, in some cases, criminal prosecution.