Maryland will expand ability to sue institutions for child sexual abuse

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

The Maryland House of Delegate seemed to collectively hold its breath on Friday, as a years-long, painful journey to help survivors of child sexual abuse culminated in a vote.

Green bulbs lit up on the vote board, row after row, showing delegates in support of the Child Victims Act, which is designed to enable more survivors of child sexual abuse to be able sue institutions that enabled their abusers.

... this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: After years of attempts, Maryland will expand ability to sue institutions for child sexual abuse

First published on March 31, 2023 / 1:33 PM

