Will Baltimore have a white Christmas? Here's what to expect during the holidays.

BALTIMORE -- While visions of snow-covered Christmas mornings may fill the minds of Baltimore residents, the reality is that white Christmases in Charm City are extremely rare.

A "white Christmas" is defined as having at least one inch of snow on the ground on December 25, either from fresh snowfall or lingering accumulation from earlier storms. By this standard, Baltimore has only recorded a handful of snowy holidays.

Historical records show Baltimore saw white Christmases in 1935, 1962, 1966, 2002 and 2009.

The last case, in 2009, was thanks to a record-breaking blizzard that moved through the region from December 19 to December 20, blanketing the area with nearly 20 inches. While no fresh snow fell on Christmas Day that year, the remnants of the storm persisted, creating a quintessential winter wonderland.

Despite these memorable instances, the chances of a white Christmas in Baltimore remain slim, estimated at just 10-12%.

The city's proximity to the Atlantic Ocean moderates winter temperatures, often keeping December snow at bay.

Historically, January and February see more consistent snowfall due to the colder temperatures.

For Baltimore to experience a white Christmas, Arctic air must align with moisture from the Gulf or Atlantic – a convergence that is more common as we move deeper into the winter season. As a result, December snow events remain a rarity in the region.

This year, the chances of seeing a white Christmas in Baltimore are effectively zero.

Temperatures are expected to be well above freezing with a lack of moisture from any nearby storm systems, ruling out the possibility of snow. Additionally, December remains an unfavorable time of year for accumulating snow in the area, despite the few memorable exceptions.

Although the dream of a snowy December 25 is unlikely, it's not entirely out of reach.

Holiday Forecast

Temperatures will dip during the weekend before Christmas as an Arctic cold front sweeps through the area Saturday, Dec. 21. As wind gusts reach 30 to 40 mph, gusty snow flurries are possible.

By Monday, Dec. 23, temperatures will climb with a warm-up expected on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. On Christmas Day, expect highs in the mid-40s.