Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issues directive to strengthen policies against campus sexual assault

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has signed a directive instructing the state's higher education agency to recommend actions to improve campus sexual assault policies across the state.

In the directive, signed by Moore Wednesday, the governor references recent "deeply troubling accounts" of students in other states coming forward to report sexual assault.

Media attention in recent weeks has focused on allegations of sexual assault on the campus of New York's Cornell University. A woman alleges that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by multiple men at a fraternity house at Cornell in 2024.

While Cornell did conduct an internal investigation, and expelled or suspended several of the men, no criminal charges were brought against the accused at the time.

In addition, Moore notes in his directive that the U.S. Department of Education issued a Title IX rule "that rolled back protections for victims of sexual assault."

"This is a call to action. In Maryland, we will continue to identify opportunities to enhance the safety of our college campuses and to ensure accountability when these efforts fail," Moore said.

The directive requests the secretary of higher education "to issue comprehensive, actionable recommendations for improving campus sexual assault policies" within 90 days.

"These shall include recommendations for strengthening sexual misconduct policies, reporting frameworks, and disciplinary standards across the state's institutions of higher education," the directive states.

The measure calls for close coordination between Maryland's Higher Education Commission and the Office of the Attorney General in developing the new policies.