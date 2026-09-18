Maryland weekend weather starts dry then turns rainy

If you have tickets to the O's games Friday or Saturday, you'll enjoy beautiful weather at Camden Yards to start the final home stand of 2026.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Showers and storms may impact the Raven and/or Oriole games along with the travel conditions around them.

Decreasing humidity Friday, pick of the weekend is Saturday

Humidity levels and cloudcover gradually decreases Friday. Expect more comfortable weather conditions to build into the area during the afternoon.

As the lower humidity tries to push into the area, an isolated shower or two is possible. These showers should be sparse in coverage and brief in nature, so not a big deal. Expect highs to climb into the middle 80s.

Beautiful baseball weather this evening for the Orioles hosting the Brewers at Camden Yards. First pitch temperature will be in the upper 70s. Expect a partly cloudy and comfy night ahead for the game.

Saturday morning brings the lowest point in humidity before it begins to increase again. Even with increasing humidity, Saturday afternoon and evening shouldn't be too bad. Highs will top out near 80°.

Humidity levels and cloud cover will rapidly increase Saturday night.

Humidity, rain returns Sunday into next week across Maryland

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as rain and storms return to the forecast. The timing of the storms will be critical to any impact they have on events across the area.

Sunday is a huge day across Maryland with the Ravens home opener at M & T Bank Stadium and the Orioles playing at home. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. followed by an O's first pitch at 7:20 p.m. Both games look warm and humid. Afternoon temperatures peak in the 80s with high humidity. Rain and potential storms could impact both games, but especially later on with the Ravens game and the Orioles game.

A few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible to start the day on Sunday. Rain and storm chances appear to increase during the afternoon and evening.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates on any changes to the timeline or intensity.

On and off rain is likely most of next week with much cooler temperatures. Highs will fall into the 60s for several days next week. .