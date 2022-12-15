Alert Day: Freezing rain, slick roads continue through evening in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Freezing rain and sleet continue in Western Maryland, mainly from the Blue Ridge and points west.

A steady rain continues in along the I-95 corridor through the Eastern Shore.

The steady rain is expected to continue until a couple of hours after sunset with the rain becoming lighter, spottier, and more scattered through midnight.

The threat of wintry weather will continue through sunset in Western Maryland however the heaviest wintry precipitation has ended for Garrett and Allegany counties and will continue for Washington and northern portions of Frederick Co. through 6 p.m.

Expect a few showers early Friday with a chance that we'll see clearing skies late in the day.

The forecast for the weekend looks great with sunshine and highs in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 20s.

We will be dry most of next week with temps in the 40s during the afternoon and 20s at night with sunshine.

An arctic cold front will arrive in the area late next week bringing potentially the coldest air of the season to the region just in time for Christmas.

There are some indications that a coastal storm could develop bringing another round of wintry weather but details at this point have not been ironed out.

We will continue to monitor the potential threat over the next few days.