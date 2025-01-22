Maryland Weather: Very cold overnight; warm-up expected this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Bitterly cold temperatures will persist across the area tonight into Thursday. After sunset, temperatures will quickly drop into the lower teens and single digits, with overnight lows ranging from near zero to 10 degrees above in many locations. Winds will remain relatively light, so wind chills won't be a factor, but it will still feel bitterly cold outside.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Thursday, with high temperatures climbing into the lower 30s. This will help begin the process of thawing across the region. However, Thursday night will bring another round of cold weather, with temperatures dipping into the teens. Isolated areas could even drop into the upper single digits.

Friday's high temperatures will once again reach the lower 30s. Chilly weather will continue on Saturday, with morning lows in the mid-teens and afternoon highs in the mid-30s.

Sunday marks the start of a significant warm-up. Highs on Sunday afternoon will climb into the lower to mid-40s, while overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s. Monday's high temperatures will reach the lower to mid-40s again.

The warming trend continues on Tuesday, with temperatures approaching 50 degrees. Highs are expected to hit 50 degrees on Wednesday, before settling back into the 40s on Thursday.

At this time, there are no significant chances of precipitation through the weekend and into next week. Looking ahead to early February, the weather pattern is expected to shift substantially, allowing well-above-average temperatures to return to the region. While this forecast is subject to change, it appears likely that the area will begin to thaw later this weekend and remain near or above normal temperatures to close out January and start February.