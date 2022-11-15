Maryland Weather: Threat of wintry mix Tuesday in western portion of Maryland

BALTIMORE- The winter air has arrived in Maryland.

Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking the threat of a cold rain moving into the Baltimore area by this afternoon and continuing overnight before moving out early Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Western Maryland from 10:00am until midnight due to the threat of a wintry mix.

Snow and sleet accumulations of one to three inches is expected with ice accumulations up to a quarter inch possible.

#WJZFirstAlert

A frosty morning will lead to a chilly day! Highs top out in the upper 40s! Rain moves in this afternoon and doesn't clear out until early Wednesday morning. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/Ilw35431RT — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 15, 2022

We are waking up to very cold temperatures in the 20s and low to mid 30s.

#WJZFirstAlert

A frosty morning will lead to a chilly day! Highs top out in the upper 40s! Rain moves in this afternoon and doesn't clear out until early Wednesday morning. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/Ilw35431RT — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 15, 2022

#WJZFirstAlert

Garrett & Allegany Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10am to midnight with a wintry mix on the way. Snow & sleet accumulation of 1" to 3" & ice accumulation between 1/10th to 1/4th of an inch is expected. pic.twitter.com/I1p3UfETBX — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 15, 2022

Temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the week. We're looking at highs this weekend only in the low 40s.