Maryland Weather: Threat of wintry mix Tuesday in western portion of Maryland

BALTIMORE- The winter air has arrived in Maryland. 

Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking the threat of a cold rain moving into the Baltimore area by this afternoon and continuing overnight before moving out early Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Western Maryland from 10:00am until midnight due to the threat of a wintry mix.

Snow and sleet accumulations of one to three inches is expected with ice accumulations up to a quarter inch possible. 

We are waking up to very cold temperatures in the 20s and low to mid 30s. 

Temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the week. We're looking at highs this weekend only in the low 40s. 

First published on November 15, 2022 / 6:29 AM

