Maryland Weather: Sunshine, few clouds Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures top out in the mid-80s for a sunny, clear Tuesday in the Baltimore area. 

Thanks to a cold front, the humidity will be dropping throughout the day. The late afternoon would be a great time to take that walk or just get outside. 

Wednesday will be the same for the most part in terms of sun and warmth, but on Thursday we might see showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. 

First published on September 20, 2022 / 7:13 AM

