Maryland Weather: Sunshine and Low Humidity Stick Around

BALTIMORE - This is the weekend we deserve. Northerly winds move in behind a cold front that is bringing lower humidity to the region along with plenty of sunshine. High pressure builds in behind this front setting us up for a beautiful Sunday forecast. The nice weather continues to cooperate as an upper level trough sets up across the East Coast, keeping temperatures below seasonal averages for the next 7 days.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high around 85. West wind around 5 mph.

This is the first week in awhile where the weather will cooperate with sunshine, and high temperatures below seasonal averages. Expect comfortable overnight lows as well.