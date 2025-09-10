Clouds linger overnight; sunshine returns to Maryland to close the week

Overcast skies and occasional light showers and drizzle will continue overnight. It turns cool and comfortable statewide-good sleeping weather-with lows mostly in the 50s. Expect a few low 60s along the Chesapeake shoreline, and some upper 40s possible in the coolest western Maryland valleys.

Thursday-Friday: High pressure slides back in and sticks around through the weekend. We'll see mostly sunny skies, light north to northeast breezes, and temperatures returning closer to average for mid-September.

Afternoon highs land in the upper 70s to lower 80s-classic windows-open weather. Late-night and early-morning patchy fog may develop in spots otherwise, nights run mainly in the 50s, with lower 60s near the water and in the metros.

This weekend into early next week, the departing upper-level disturbance gives way to a stronger one early next week, nudging a cold front through on Monday. Unfortunately for thirsty lawns and gardens, rain chances look low with this front-any showers would amount to just a few hundredths of an inch.....similar to what we saw Wednesday.

Behind it, high pressure builds again, supporting continued dry, fair weather and reinforcing the cooler-than-normal pattern that's been a theme since early August.