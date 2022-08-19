Maryland Weather: Sunny & gorgeous Friday

BALTIMORE – We're looking at yet another lovely day here in central Maryland.

Most of us woke up to clear skies and temperatures hovering in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but those temperatures will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon.

There is plenty of sunshine in store for us throughout the day, so it will be quite warm out there. The good news is, we won't be dealing with that sticky humidity.

"Whether you're a snowball kind of person, ice cream or lemonade, you're definitely going to want to find ways to cool off," First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara said.

By 11 a.m., we'll be into the low 80s. It won't take long for those temperatures to ramp up as we're expecting to reach a high of abou 87 degrees by the late afternoon.

"We have so much sunshine going for us to start the day," McNamara said. "You do want to soak it up because the clouds, they're going to be making a comeback."

With sunshine giving way to clouds this evening, temperatures will dip into the low 70s. Some of us could get a shower or two, but that would likely be south of Baltimore.

Most of us will stay dry.

As for Saturday, it is possible that we could see a stray shower, but the rain chance is low. There will be sunshine peeking through the clouds, so take advantage of that.

We're looking at temperatures in the mid 80s with a little more humidity in the mix, too.

On Sunday, we'll have a blend of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the mid 80s that will feel even warmer due to the humidity in the air.

You do want to keep an eye out for a scattered storm or two in the afternoon hours.