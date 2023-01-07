Maryland Weather: Sunny & Dry To Start The Weekend

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures are starting to decline as winds switch to the west and north.

Highs closer to average today and in the 40s.

Decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon will lead to a cooler evening ahead. This will allow temperatures to fall going into Sunday morning.

Expect the 20s & 30s for startups.

Sunday late afternoon and evening could see some showers pass through, but everything should shape up by late Monday.

Bouncing back to average by the weekend with temps returning to the 40s.

Into the next 7 days, we will see both average and above average temps for January with a mostly dry forecast.