Maryland Weather: Sunny and pleasant, chance for storms

BALTIMORE -- We're in for a sunny, warm Wednesday with the chance for a few isolated storms this afternoon.

It will be a bit cloudy in the morning but we'll be getting more sun as the day goes on, as well as a high of 82. The lack of humidity will make it perfect for a day out.

We're likely to see a stray storm or two after 2 p.m.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 86, and Friday warms up with a high near 88, according to the National Weather Service.