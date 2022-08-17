Watch CBS News
Weather

Maryland Weather: Sunny and pleasant, chance for storms

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- We're in for a sunny, warm Wednesday with the chance for a few isolated storms this afternoon. 

It will be a bit cloudy in the morning but we'll be getting more sun as the day goes on, as well as a high of 82. The lack of humidity will make it perfect for a day out. 

We're likely to see a stray storm or two after 2 p.m. 

Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 86, and Friday warms up with a high near 88, according to the National Weather Service. 

snapshot.jpg
CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 7:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.