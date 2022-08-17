Maryland Weather: Sunny and pleasant, chance for storms
BALTIMORE -- We're in for a sunny, warm Wednesday with the chance for a few isolated storms this afternoon.
It will be a bit cloudy in the morning but we'll be getting more sun as the day goes on, as well as a high of 82. The lack of humidity will make it perfect for a day out.
We're likely to see a stray storm or two after 2 p.m.
Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 86, and Friday warms up with a high near 88, according to the National Weather Service.
