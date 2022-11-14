Maryland Weather: Sunny and clear, but chilly Monday

We will be sunny throughout our Monday afternoon, but remain chilly.

Marylanders woke up to temperatures in the low to mid 30s, and temperatures will struggle to get out of the high 40s. We are looking at a high of 48 degrees.

Tuesday will be in the mid-to-upper 40s with a chance of afternoon rain.

A stunning start to our Monday! We get sunshine throughout the day but temps will struggle to get out of the upper 40s!

Wednesday, despite a few morning showers, it's looking to be the star of the forecast, bringing the region the warmest temps of the work week and finally reaching 50.

Thursday will be mostly sunny but temp highs dwindle back down to the high 40s.

Clouds roll back in Friday, bringing the chances for a few evening showers.