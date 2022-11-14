Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Maryland Weather: Sunny and clear, but chilly Monday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday morning forecast
Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday morning forecast 01:53

We will be sunny throughout our Monday afternoon, but remain chilly.

Marylanders woke up to temperatures in the low to mid 30s, and temperatures will  struggle to get out of the high 40s. We are looking at a high of 48 degrees.

Tuesday will be in the mid-to-upper 40s with a chance of afternoon rain.

Wednesday, despite a few morning showers, it's looking to be the star of the forecast, bringing the region the warmest temps of the work week and finally reaching 50.

Thursday will be mostly sunny but temp highs dwindle back down to the high 40s.

Clouds roll back in Friday, bringing the chances for a few evening showers.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 8:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.