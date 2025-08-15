More Summer Heat Returns to Maryland this weekend

A weak cold front is slowly sliding south through Maryland, bringing just enough of a shift in the air to notice — but not enough to chase away the summer heat and humidity.

Friday started off with some early morning valley fog, but that's already burned away, leaving a mix of sun and scattered clouds. The air behind this front is still plenty warm and muggy, so don't expect a big drop in temperatures. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s to near 90, and with dew points in the low 70s, it will still feel more like the mid-90s.

A few pop-up showers and storms could develop later today, mainly in central and eastern Maryland, but a stray cell could drift west. These storms won't be widespread or long-lasting, though the stronger ones could produce brief gusty winds before fizzling out after sunset. Overnight lows will settle in the upper 60s to low 70s, with some patchy clouds possible east of the Blue Ridge.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a brief stretch of high pressure over the state, meaning generally dry conditions with just a slim chance of an isolated mountain shower. Temperatures will be very summerlike — highs near 90 both days, with Sunday shaping up as the hotter of the two. Heat index values could reach the mid-90s again.

By Monday, another front will swing through Maryland, bringing scattered showers and storms and knocking temperatures down a bit. High pressure returns by midweek, with winds turning northeasterly and locking in a somewhat cooler and stable pattern — though a few showers can't be ruled out, especially in western parts of the state. Another cold front will move in Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a renewed chance for showers and thunderstorms.

We're also keeping a close watch on Tropical Storm Erin well out in the Atlantic. While the storm is expected to bypass our area offshore, it will still have an impact along the Maryland and Delaware beaches. Heavy surf, beach erosion, and dangerous rip currents are expected to develop early next week, with the greatest impacts likely Wednesday into Thursday as Erin makes its closest pass.

The weekend will still be a nice one for most of Maryland, even if it's not quite as comfortable humidity-wise as last weekend. If you don't mind a little extra stickiness in the air, it's a great stretch to get outside and enjoy summer activities.