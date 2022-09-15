Maryland Weather: Solid Sunshine Thursday

BALTIMORE-- A cool, crisp fall-like feel to start this Thursday morning.

Solid sunshine is expected to be the main character today, bringing temperature highs to 80.

As the Sun sets temps settle down into the low 60's.

Friday will be another day with plenty of sunshine, but temps will reach slightly higher than today, peaking into the low 80's.

Maryland's weekend is shaping up to be filled with beautifully bright days with sprinkles of clouds here and there. Perfect weather for tailgating and going to the football game Sunday.

Over the next week, there will cold fronts that pass through but due to high pressure, rain is not much of a concern.

Remember to wear your SPF and sunglasses because there will be plenty of sunshine to soak up in the coming days.