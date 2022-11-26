Maryland Weather: Scattered showers return over the weekend

BALTIMORE -- Saturday will be a fantastic day for weather across the region—with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Changes are coming by Saturday night though.

Clouds will increase quickly with rain moving into the area by Sunday morning.

Rain will become more widespread by late morning with some areas of moderate to heavy rainfall possible.

Rainfall totals could reach up to an inch in some spots by the time the rain tapers off by early Sunday evening.

High temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with the clouds and rain in place all day. There will be a gusty south wind of over 20 miles per hour at times.

The skies will clear Sunday night with the sun returning to the forecast to start next week.

Monday and Tuesday look dry with high temperatures in the 50s.

The next storm system will approach the area by Wednesday afternoon with more rain chances, and the wet weather will continue through Thursday morning.

There will be high temperatures through next week that should keep Maryland in the 50s.

The temperature lows at night will drop into the 30s and 40s.

The colder nights will occur on Sunday night, Monday night and again next Thursday night in the wake of each storm system.