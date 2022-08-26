Maryland Weather: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms

BALTIMORE ---It will remain humid today as a southwesterly breeze develops out ahead of an approaching cold front.

As that front approaches from the north and west, we do expect some spotty thunderstorms to develop anytime from early this afternoon through early this evening, although it's not out of the question that a shower or two could linger longer across the Eastern Shore.

By mid-evening, the showers and storms should be largely gone (again, maybe something lingers south/east), and there will b clearing into tomorrow morning as the cold front tries to push south of the area.

The front, though, will pretty much wash out as it tries to move through, so there really won't be any relief from the heat this weekend. One of the big questions for the weekend has been how active will it be, and at this point, it continues to look like the vast majority of the weekend will be dry