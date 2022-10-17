Maryland weather: Mostly cloudy with cold front pushing through

This morning starts mild, but that won't last for long.

A cold front will move through this afternoon and leave us with very chilly air.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with some breaks of sunshine, with a high of around 68 degrees.

It's a mild Monday morning but not for long! A cold front will push through later today and leave us with very chilly air!

This cold front will bring rain to the southern parts of Maryland, and could bring a thunderstorm to Central Maryland, but most of it will be east of Baltimore during the second half of the day.

Temperatures will be 20 degrees cooler when you wake up Tuesday morning, with a high of 55 throughout the day.

A cold front is on the way & that means chilly air tonight. Freeze Watch for Garrett & Allegany Counties from midnight-10am Tues. Temps will be in the mid 20s & low 30s.

Tuesday will bring the state some of the coldest air of the season. Brace for the 30s and chances for frost going into next week.

Through the latter half of the week temps fluctuate in the 50's and slowly climb their way to the 60's to warm up of weekend.