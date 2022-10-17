Watch CBS News
Maryland weather: Mostly cloudy with cold front pushing through

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

This morning starts mild, but that won't last for long.

A cold front will move through this afternoon and leave us with very chilly air.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with some breaks of sunshine, with a high of around 68 degrees. 

This cold front will bring rain to the southern parts of Maryland, and could bring a thunderstorm to Central Maryland, but most of it will be east of Baltimore during the second half of the day.

Temperatures will be 20 degrees cooler when you wake up Tuesday morning, with a high of 55 throughout the day.

 Tuesday will bring the state some of the coldest air of the season. Brace for the 30s and chances for frost going into next week. 

Through the latter half of the week temps fluctuate in the 50's and slowly climb their way to the 60's to warm up of weekend. 

