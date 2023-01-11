Maryland Weather: Mostly cloudy, chance of light rain Wednesday evening

BALTIMORE -- Skies will remain mostly cloudy through this evening with temperatures holding in the low to mid 40s.

An upper-level disturbance over the Ohio Valley Wednesday afternoon will track east toward Maryland by tonight.

This weak storm system will bring a chance of light rain to the area later this evening after sunset through a portion of tonight.

EVENING PLANNER: It will be cloudy for the rest of the afternoon with wet weather moving in after sunset and continuing through a portion of the night. Temps will hold steady in the 40s. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/faEol0geJK — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 11, 2023

Another stronger storm system will approach the area later Thursday.

Temperatures will be warmer Thursday afternoon in the wake of a warm front that will lift through the area Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday afternoon will reach the mid-50s for many locations.

LIGHT RAIN MOVES LATER THIS EVENING: An upper-level disturbance now over Kentucky & Indiana will track toward Maryland this evening. It will bring a chance for light rain to the area after sunset. Keep this in mind for any evening plans. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/ZXZCxvuFrg — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 11, 2023

Rain will move back into the area Thursday evening into Thursday night before tapering off early Friday morning.

Highs Friday will reach the low 50s with gradual clearing through the day.

Chances for snow showers will occur over far Western Maryland into Friday night.

Cooler weather will return this weekend with highs back in the low to mid 40s for Saturday and Sunday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds both days.

Temperatures warm back up early next week ahead of the next storm system which is expected to arrive on Tuesday with more rain.

The active pattern continues next week with the next storm arriving Thursday with another chance for rain.

Temperatures through next week will remain above average with highs mainly in the 50s. No major cold outbreaks are expected through the end of January.