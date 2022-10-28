Maryland Weather: More clouds arrive as temperature dips
BALTIMORE -- More clouds are moving our way on a chilly Friday, but they'll be gone by Saturday.
Temperatures have dipped from the relatively mild week so far to a high near 61 this afternoon, and a low around 41 in the evening.
Saturday is sunny with a high near 63 and a low around 45 in the evening, while Sunday is mostly cloudy with a high near 64.
Halloween will be a bit warmer, with a high near 68, but mostly cloudy.
The weekend will stay mostly dry, but unfortunately, there's a chance for showers Sunday night that will last into Halloween.
