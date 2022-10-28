Maryland Weather: More clouds arrive as temperature dips

BALTIMORE -- More clouds are moving our way on a chilly Friday, but they'll be gone by Saturday.

Temperatures have dipped from the relatively mild week so far to a high near 61 this afternoon, and a low around 41 in the evening.

A stunning start to the day! A few clouds out there and there will be more and more of those as our Victory Friday goes on.#WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/DS687CuNrR — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 28, 2022

Saturday is sunny with a high near 63 and a low around 45 in the evening, while Sunday is mostly cloudy with a high near 64.

Halloween will be a bit warmer, with a high near 68, but mostly cloudy.

The weekend will stay mostly dry, but unfortunately, there's a chance for showers Sunday night that will last into Halloween.