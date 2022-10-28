Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: More clouds arrive as temperature dips

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- More clouds are moving our way on a chilly Friday, but they'll be gone by Saturday. 

Temperatures have dipped from the relatively mild week so far to a high near 61 this afternoon, and a low around 41 in the evening. 

Saturday is sunny with a high near 63 and a low around 45 in the evening, while Sunday is mostly cloudy with a high near 64. 

Halloween will be a bit warmer, with a high near 68, but mostly cloudy. 

The weekend will stay mostly dry, but unfortunately, there's a chance for showers Sunday night that will last into Halloween. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 8:53 AM

