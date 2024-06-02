Maryland Weather: Mild and muggy Sunday with late showers

BALTIMORE - Starting off our second half of the weekend mild and fair. Skies are mostly clear with temperatures ranging in the 50s and 60s. Very comfortable this morning.

Sunday will have a few afternoon showers to the west of I-83 as we see high pressure move off shore. This should still allow some afternoon plans to continue a outdoors. Just be mindful if thunderstorms pop up remember thunder roars, head indoors.

Highs will range near the 80s but passing showers may keep us a bit cooler. Clouds will take over pretty early on in the day, keeping us cooler than just 24- hours ago. A lot of the showers will stay to our north and west until late evening.

Sunday night, we will see a continuation of the pattern with lows in the 60s, but thunderstorms may be passing through.

Not much change as we roll into next week. Monday will bring more clouds and rain to the state with highs in the 80s.

The timing of the frontal system next week will change our forecast for Wednesday and Thursday bringing showers and storms back into the region.

We will see off and on chances for showers and afternoon storms all next week with highs in the lower 80s.