Maryland enjoys a taste of fall next week

A stretch of pleasant weather will continue across Maryland through Saturday as high pressure keeps skies mostly sunny and humidity on the lower side. Temperatures will hold near seasonal averages to start the weekend before changes arrive.

By Sunday, a cold front will push into the state, bringing the return of scattered showers and the chance for a few thunderstorms. While storms are possible late Sunday into Sunday night, forecasters say instability looks limited, keeping severe weather chances low. Showers should taper off quickly early Monday morning as the front exits.

Behind the system, a strong dome of Canadian high pressure will settle over Maryland, delivering an early preview of fall. Much of next week will feature dry conditions, cooler temperatures, and crisp air. Daytime highs Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to reach only the mid to upper 70s, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s in many spots. Some higher valleys in western Maryland could even flirt with readings in the 30s during the middle of the week.

Winds will briefly pick up Monday, with gusts near 20 mph out of the north and northwest before easing Tuesday as the high takes hold. Sunshine will dominate much of the week, though a few passing clouds may appear as weak disturbances move through.

The cooler pattern will linger until late in the week when the high gradually moves offshore. Another front may approach by next weekend, bringing the next chance for showers and storms across Maryland.