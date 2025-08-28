Beautiful weather continues across Maryland through Labor Day

Skies remain mostly clear tonight, and temperatures will dip back into the 50s across much of central Maryland, with 40s possible in the higher elevations. Along the Bay and in the Baltimore area inside the Beltway, lows will hold closer to the lower 60s.

On Friday, a weak cold front will slide through Maryland. While most spots will stay dry, a few scattered showers can't be ruled out. Highs will run similar to today, climbing into the upper 70s to near 80, before cooler air filters in Friday night. Mountain valleys could see lows dip into the upper 30s, while much of the state settles into the 50s.

The weekend outlook looks pleasant for most, with high pressure building back in. Expect sunshine, low humidity, and highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s. The mountains may see a stray shower or two thanks to upslope winds, but the rest of Maryland should stay dry.

Looking ahead into early next week, the pattern holds steady with cooler-than-average temperatures. By midweek, a coastal low tracking northward could bring showers back to parts of Maryland, especially along and east of I-95. The best chance for a more widespread rain arrives late next week, when a stronger cold front pushes through.