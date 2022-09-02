Maryland Forecast: Beautiful start to an easy Labor Day weekend

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore has a beautiful start to Labor Day weekend, with seasonably warm temps and a surplus of sunshine.

Highs are expected to climb into the high 80s Friday afternoon and dip to the high 60s in the evening.

We'll have blue skies, sunshine and low humidity through Saturday. But it starts to feel more sticky over the next few days.

Saturday will still be comfortably warm, but just a little more cloudy than today.

There will be a chance of PM storms Sunday and scattered storms Monday, but neither will be a wash-out

Toward the end of the weekend, more clouds and humidity bring the possibility of scattered thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

Sunshine comes back onto the scene by Wednesday and should remain constant through the rest of the work week.